4-Day Weather Forecast For Erie
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
