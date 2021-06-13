Cancel
Erie, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Erie

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 9 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0aSv486E00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Erie, PA
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Erie, PA
