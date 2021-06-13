Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Sunday rain in Port St. Lucie meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 9 days ago

(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Port St. Lucie Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port St. Lucie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aSv47DV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

