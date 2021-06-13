Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Weather Forecast For Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 9 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSv46Km00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

