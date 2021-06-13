Weather Forecast For Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
