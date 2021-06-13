Weather Forecast For Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
