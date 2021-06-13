Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Weather Forecast For Huntsville

 9 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0aSv45S300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

