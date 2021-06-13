Cancel
Eugene, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eugene

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 9 days ago

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSv44ZK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light Rain

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

