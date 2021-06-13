Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSv43gb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

