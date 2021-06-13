4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
