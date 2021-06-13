Cancel
Gainesville, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 9 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSv42ns00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville, FL
