Greenville, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville Voice
 9 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSv3zFV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenville, SC
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

