4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



