Augusta, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta

Posted by 
 9 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0aSv3yMm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

