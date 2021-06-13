Cancel
Providence, RI

Providence Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 9 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0aSv3xU300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

