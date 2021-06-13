Providence Daily Weather Forecast
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.