Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Ocala

Posted by 
Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 9 days ago

OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aSv3vib00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
232
Followers
234
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(OCALA, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Ocala, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.