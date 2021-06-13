Daily Weather Forecast For Ocala

OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.