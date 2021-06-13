Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Daily Weather Forecast

Santa Rosa Bulletin
 9 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv3ups00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

