Santa Rosa Daily Weather Forecast

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.