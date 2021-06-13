Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oxnard

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 9 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSv3tx900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

