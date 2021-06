While at WWDC 2021, Apple introduced a new feature for the Mac. Well, technically, it's also for the iPad, but it'll be enabled with the macOS Monterey. Apple is updating its Continuity system with Universal Control. It lets you work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, no setup required. You can drag and drop content between devices, with your mouse moving across all their displays as if they were tethered.