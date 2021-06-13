Boston Daily Weather Forecast

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



