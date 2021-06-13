Boston Daily Weather Forecast
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
