Fort Myers, FL

Sunday set for rain in Fort Myers — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fort Myers Voice
 9 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Myers Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Myers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aSv3omk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(FORT MYERS, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Fort Myers, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.