Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 9 days ago

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSv3nu100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
165
Followers
223
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Monday sun alert in Amarillo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!