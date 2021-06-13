Cancel
Savannah, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Savannah

Posted by 
Savannah Times
 9 days ago

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSv3l8Z00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

