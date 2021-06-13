Syracuse Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.