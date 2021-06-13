Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 9 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSv3kFq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
115
Followers
227
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related