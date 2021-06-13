Sarasota Weather Forecast
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
