Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
 9 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0aSv3giw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayetteville, NC
