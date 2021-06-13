Lakeland Daily Weather Forecast
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.