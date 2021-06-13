Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Weather Forecast For Salem

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 9 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aSv3d4l00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light Rain

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
249
Followers
226
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Salem

(SALEM, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Salem, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. Astro at 4495 River Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2315 Commercial St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Tuesday has sun for Salem — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SALEM, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

This is the cheapest gas in Salem right now

(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Salem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Astro at 4495 River Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2315 Commercial St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salem

(SALEM, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Salem area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Tuesday.