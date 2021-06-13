Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
 9 days ago

LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSv3cC200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lubbock, TX
With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lubbock Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.60 in the greater Lubbock area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Lubbock area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.63, at Costco at 6020 34Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4221 N Ih-27.
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Lubbock right now

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6020 34Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9805 University Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Price checks register Lubbock diesel price, cheapest station

(LUBBOCK, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Lubbock area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lubbock area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9805 University Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.63 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 4221 N Ih-27, the survey found:
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LUBBOCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.