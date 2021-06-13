Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron Weather Forecast

Akron Times
 9 days ago

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aSv3ZUj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

