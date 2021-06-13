Cancel
Naples, FL

A rainy Sunday in Naples — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Naples Bulletin
 9 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Naples Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naples:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSv3Vxp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Naples, FL
With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Naples, FL
