China warns G-7: Days of 'small' groups ruling world are over

By Mychael Schnell
 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago

China on Sunday warned the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that the days of “small” groups of countries ruling the world are “long gone” as the coalition meets in England to discuss a range of issues, including Beijing's growing influence in the world.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in London said, according to Reuters.

“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman said the only reasonable global system is based on the doctrines of the United Nations and “not the so-called rules formulated by a small number of countries,” according to Reuters.

The comments from China come after the G-7 leaders attended a session on Saturday that focused on how to compete with China.

The group unveiled a global infrastructure initiative, dubbed “Back Better World,” that aims to help finance climate-friendly infrastructure projects in the developing world, countering China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

China will also likely be a topic of discussion a NATO summit, set to take place on Monday, where leaders are expected to discuss the country's maritime aggression and the general security challenges posed by Beijing.

President Biden has made a strong international push to get his allies on board with U.S. efforts to outcompete China and counter Beijing’s abuses.

Additionally, the president has repeatedly tied his domestic agenda to China, saying his initiatives are necessary to compete with China in the 21st century.

