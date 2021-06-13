Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 9 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSv3PfT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
227
Followers
229
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Corpus Christi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.67 at Valero at 5646 Kostoryz Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corpus Christi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.