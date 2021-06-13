Weather Forecast For Spokane

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.