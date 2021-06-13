Cancel
Spokane, WA

Weather Forecast For Spokane

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 9 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spokane, WA
