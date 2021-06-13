Cancel
Columbia, SC

Weather Forecast For Columbia

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 9 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0aSv3MGW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Columbia News Beat

Sunday has sun for Columbia — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLUMBIA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.