Daily Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.