4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
