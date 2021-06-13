Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
 9 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSv3JcL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Ana, CA
