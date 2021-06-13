'Kevin Can F**k Himself' is a sweet release of female rage

AMC wants to kill the classic American sitcom. In a sense, they already did. The hallowed golden era of late aughts and early 2010s prestige television drama owes many thanks to the network that brought us Breaking Bad and Mad Men. At the same time — organically, not via murder — the multi-camera sitcom that dominated so many years of American television began to fade away. The shows that remain are time capsules, trying arduously to either preserve a bygone sense of humor, or fight against it.