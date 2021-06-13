Google reins in the madness and brings some sanity to Chrome's address bar

As the maker of the world’s most-used web browser, Google has both a moral and maybe even legal obligation to protect the privacy and security of its users. Not all of its efforts have been welcomed without scrutiny, however, as shown by the Privacy Sandbox and FLoC, short for Federated Learning of Cohorts. Even before that, however, Google has been trying to fight off phishing scams by modifying what uses see on Chrome’s address bar. It turns out that strategy wasn’t as effective as it presumed and Google is now backtracking on the position it defended strongly last year.