Why cicadas love to land on you, irresistible human
Even on an Air Force base tarmac, a cicada landed on the president's neck. The spectacular emergence of the Brood X cicadas — with some 1.5 million of the harmless insects emerging per acre in some places — has resulted in cicadas landing on people's shirts, arms, hair, and...beyond. But the bugs have no real interest in people: After 17 years of munching on roots underground, the brood emerges to hastily mate and lay eggs.