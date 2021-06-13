Why cicadas love to land on you, irresistible human

What is a lovey? Simply put, it’s a security item, commonly a blanket, an animal or an article of clothing. Your child might also pick something very odd. My nephew carried around a full size pillow for a good while. Many children seem to latch on to some object and carry it with them wherever they go. When I saw another niece and nephew carry theirs around for years, I wondered when they would finally break that habit. I also smelled them and wondered how they could stand to even be around the, um, well-loved, object. Let me walk you through what I have learned.