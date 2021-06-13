Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retireme
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. […]www.techinvestornews.com