New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 9 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSv32hF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

