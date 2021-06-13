New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
