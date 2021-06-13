Honolulu Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
