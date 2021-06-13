Honolulu Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.