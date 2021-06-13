Knoxville Daily Weather Forecast
KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
