ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Reti

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.