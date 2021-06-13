Cancel
Business

Chamath Palihapitiya's 4 New SPACs Are Getting Ready to Launch

 10 days ago

Here's what investors need to know about the prominent SPAC investor's new blank-check companies. Chamath Palihapitiya has certainly made a name for himself in the world of special purpose acquisition companies, having facilitated the public debuts of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Opendoor Technologies, Clover Health, and SoFi Technologies. Now, Palihapitiya is getting ready to launch four new blank-check companies, all with specific subsectors of healthcare to target. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 7, Fool contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what investors need to know about the four upcoming SPACs. ...

Chamath Palihapitiya
#Sofi#Healthcare#Spac#Virgin Galactic Holdings#Opendoor Technologies#Clover Health#Sofi Technologies
