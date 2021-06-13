Cancel
This drone is on sale for under $60 just in time for Father's Day

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

TL;DR: Shoot high-def overhead photos and videos with the Copernicus 4K HD Mini Drone, on sale for $59.96 as of June 13. Use code WELOVEDAD to score a total of 33% off. What good is a drone if it doesn't capture stunning images from a bird's eye view you can't see with the naked eye? With the 4K HD Copernicus Mini Drone, you can capture all the HD photos and video your heart desires without having to invest in a huge, clunky drone that takes up more space than it's worth.

www.techinvestornews.com
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Fitbit Charge 4 just got a hefty discount in time for Father’s Day

Looking to track your fitness in an inexpensive yet stylish way or maybe treat Dad this Father’s Day to a similar experience? As part of the early Prime Day deals going on at the moment, you can snap up a Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker for just $100 right now at Amazon. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price, working out to a massive 33% off. There’s rarely been a better time to buy a Fitbit Charge 4 and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed by the features you can get for the price.
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Bose’s Best Headphones Are on Sale for Father’s Day

Will you get Bose headphones to your dad by Father’s Day? Probably not. Will you still get a deal? Yes. The audio brand is currently taking $50-$70 off of its most popular headphones as part of a Father’s Day sale. The sale runs through June 20 (aka Father’s Day), so even if pops isn’t gonna get his gift on time, it’s … the thought that counts?
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

Igloo Coolers on Sale! GREAT Father’s Day Gifts!

Sweet Summertime is here! And we all know that means time outside as much as possible. So you may want to check out these Igloo Coolers on sale we found this week. You may also want to take a look at the Target Sun Squad Collection that we are loving!!
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Kolari Vision is now offering a cooling solution for the Canon EOS R5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Kolari Vision, known for its filters and camera modifications is now offering a cooling upgrade...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Amazon Prime Day 2021: best camera, action camera and drone deals

Attention, shutterbugs: step this way for big savings on cameras, accessories and more. Photography can be a pricey hobby, so when a chance comes along to save a few quid on accessories, lenses and other gear it’s worth grabbing it with both hands. Amazon’s Prime Day has some killer deals...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

AZIO IZO intuitive wireless keyboard set offers wired & wireless setups for Mac & Windows

Guarantee your desk stands out from the rest with the AZIO IZO intuitive wireless keyboard set. With wired and wireless options that work with both Mac and Windows setups, these accessories suit everyone. Available in three different styles—Baroque Rose, Blue Iris, and White Blossom—each option has a pearlescent coating. With a tone-on-tone design, this kit has gold accents, like on the space bar and the dual control knob. In fact, the knob manages the sound when you spin it and the backlight when you tap it. Additionally, you can navigate through 21 different backlight modes. Offering a 5,000 mAH battery capacity, a Bluetooth and USB interface, and three Bluetooth profiles, this set includes a keyboard, calculator, and mouse. Finally, with a cohesive, curved round design, this set provides ergonomic comfort and a style that differs from traditionally harsh edges.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

GravaStar Venus IPX5 Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

Meet the GravaStar Venus Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker: a gorgeous little TWS Bluetooth speaker inspired by a futuristic warrior that you can take with you anywhere. It is designed to withstand light rain, dust, and splashes. Venus has a 1.75″ 10W full range speaker to deliver rich sound. You can pair two of these for a stereo experience. This speaker has a USB-C port at the bottom for the charging cable.
ElectronicsPopular Photography

Best telephoto lens to get your smartphone closer to the action

Whether you’re a professional with a creative vision or a casual photographer looking to experiment, having a telephoto lens for your smartphone can enhance your pictures. Unlike a camera phone’s zoom feature, which adjusts a lens’ focal length so you can look at things either closer up or further away, a telephoto lens has a narrower field of view and longer reach without a range of focal lengths. Smartphone telephoto lenses are perfect for taking long-distance shots and detailed portraits of nature, wildlife, concerts, products, and more. Here are our favorites.
LifestyleFlorida Times-Union

AncestryDNA is having a huge sale for Father's Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. in case you forgot), and while there are plenty of gift options that are sure to make dad jump out of his easy chair for joy, there's one unique present that will not only make him smile, it will honor his heritage. Enter: the AncestryDNA Father's Day sale.
Beauty & FashionMaxim

Luminox Launches Pacific Diver Watches Just in Time For Father's Day

Luminox has updated its best-selling SEA collection with two colorful new Pacific Diver watches—the Red Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3135 and the Green Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3137—celebrating the brand's deep connection with the Pacific Ocean just in time for Father's Day. Luminox was founded in 1989 in San Rafael,...
Apparelmensjournal.com

Try Out These New Lines From Champion In Time For Father’s Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Father’s Day is almost here. And that...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Tribit StormBox Micro Waterproof Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro waterproof Bluetooth outdoor speaker is designed to bring powerful sound during your cycling, hiking and other outdoor activities. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The StormBox Micro is a rugged Bluetooth waterproof speaker that measures 3.87 x 3.87 x 1.37 inches and weighs 1.3...
ElectronicsCNET

Amazon Prime Day camera and accessory deals: GoPro, Sony, DJI, Lowepro and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day means some excellent camera and accessory deals if you're a photography enthusiast or aspire to become one. Even in 2021, there are plenty of times it's worth trying something besides your smartphone for capturing memories and getting creative.
Electronicsathriftymom.com

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle

Great deal on the FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle! More colors to choose from too. Order HERE —-> FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle – Light Blue. Bundle includes: camera, film pack (10 exposures), camera case, mini photo album, 3 photo clips, rotating photo frame, stickers, and DIY idea booklet.
Lifestylebirdsasart-blog.com

No More Mud Patterns ... And Lots of Used Canon Gear

The clouds covered the sun early on Tuesday morning. I could not resist photographing the large colt family on the small hill next to the bathroom building. I was home and back to work by 7:30am. I answered lots of e-mails, worked on some images, and worked hard on some Used Gear Business. I did my bursts, my swim, and my founder exercises. I thought that my walk would be cancelled by rain, lightning, and thunder. But the storm was past and I headed out at 7:30pm. Only two words can describe my walk: delightfully cool! I saw two Great Horned Owls, the second one was perched in the dead tree in my backyard!
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony Tidbits…

Sony Alpha 1 Camera Settings for Shooting Action and Birds in Flight. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Sigma Versus Sony: Which E-Mount 35mm f/1.4 Lens is Better? (PetaPixel). Sony Announces Airpeak S1 Professional Drone (Explora). The Best 4K Video...