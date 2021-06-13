Cancel
Tulsa Post

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tulsa

 9 days ago

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSv2oox00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

