These 3 Internet of Things Companies Have Incredibly Wide Moats

 10 days ago

The world is getting more connected, but these businesses have some advantages over their peers. The Internet of Things -- or IoT, a catch-all phrase for devices getting connected to the internet or another private network -- is reaching mind-boggling proportions. There are more "things" connected to the internet than there are people, and annual spending to manage this interconnected and still-expanding patchwork of electronic devices is worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Technologythetechnews.com

How the Internet of Things is Revolutionising Building Space Management!

The concept of an “Internet of Things” (IoT) has been around for some time. It refers most fundamentally to a network of physical objects, each embedded with sensors to collect important data and connected over the internet. This in turn allows objects and systems that would previously have been manually operated to become fully automated, responding to specific situations and carrying out their functions without human interaction.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Forfend Internet of Things safe box with app and more

Forfend is a new Internet of things connected safe designed to keep your precious items secure yet easily accessible by you and your family or friends. Equipped with Google Asst and Amazon Alexa support as well as a companion smartphone application for both Android and iOS devices, the Forfend safe box is perfect for your home, hotel or small business.
Technologypoandpo.com

Remote Fiji businesses now have internet via satellite

According to Vodafone these remote and rural communities which were typically beyond the reach of traditional network coverage benefit from this. The solution was state to offer a simple and convenient way to connect remote areas and offices to the internet. Vodafone would add value by bundling phone system with...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Trending 2020: Internet of Things Analytics Market Booming Worldwide

Prophecy Market Insights recently presented Internet of Things Analytics market report which provides reliable and sincere insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the Internet of Things Analytics market over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Technologygranthshala.com

An internet outage affects company websites in Australia and beyond.

Websites of several major corporations in Australia and beyond stopped working for many users on Thursday after analysts said a glitch was caused by service disruptions at a hosting platform based in the United States. The outage was the second failure in the past two weeks, demonstrating a widespread reliance...
InternetPosted by
newschain

Companies around the world hit by brief internet outages

A wave of brief internet outages has hit the websites and apps of dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon Hong Kong time that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating.
EconomyWWAY NewsChannel 3

Internet outages impacting financial institutions, airlines and other companies

UNDATED (AP) – A wave of brief internet outages has hit dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies. Internet monitoring websites showed disruptions across the globe. Many of the outages were reported by people in Australia trying to do banking, book flights and access postal services. Australia’s central bank...
Internetdesignboom.com

the internet's creator is auctioning the source code for the world wide web as an NFT

In 1989, british computer scientist sir tim berners-lee invented something that would change the world forever — the world wide web. in a series of events that seem just logical, sotheby’s will be auctioning this month the source code for the world wide web as an NFT. composed of sir tim berners-lee’s original time stamped files signed by him, the NFT will be offered in a standalone online auction dubbed this changed everything.
Internetdailyhawker.com

5 New Things Making The Internet Better In 2021

The internet is always going through changes, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, these changes happened faster than ever. Between advancing technologies, social distancing and all attempts made to flatten the curve, the internet has been an integral part of us all keeping our sanity. It has entertained us, kept us in touch with family and provided the opportunity to work anywhere in the world. Here’s five things that have been making the internet better for everyone in 2021 and vice versa. Let’s dive in!
Technologyangi.com

How Does the Internet of Things Impact Home Security?

There’s little doubt that many of us are feeling more “plugged in” these days, at many levels. Social media, mobile applications and other interactive technologies allow us to stay connected with each other, our workplaces and even with our homes more than ever before. And while we may sometimes question...
Technologysignalscv.com

6 Trends Happening with the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the most prominent tech trends in recent years. In 2020, there were more than 8 billion IoT devices. The number is projected to grow as more industries prepare themselves for Industry 4.0. They start using new technologies, including machine learning, Big Data, and IoT, to build effective strategies and stay on top of things.
Businessmarketingcharts.com

These Companies Have the Best Reputations in the US

Before having a look at which companies made it into the top-10 this year, here’s how these companies made the list. Determining the most reputable US corporations involved a 2-part process. The first part was determining the companies that were top-of-mind for the American public, with respondents choosing the two companies with the best reputation and two with the worst. The second part determined a Reputation Quotient based on seven areas: trust; vision; growth; products and services; culture; ethics; and, citizenship.
Technologygeekcastradio.com

How the Internet of Things is Changing How We Do Business

There are billions of devices worldwide that we can connect with each other through. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to this growing phenomenon, which is only expected to continue in growth. For that reason, however, businesses have had to adapt their strategies and involvement in the digital marketing world. Here are a few things a business should take advantage of.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Internet of Things: Display LoRaWAN coverage with the TTN Mapper web service

Internet of Things: Display LoRaWAN coverage with the TTN Mapper web service. The Internet of Things wireless standard LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) is ideally suited for implementing your own IoT projects with low running costs that are far outside the range of a WLAN or that should be particularly energy-saving. As long as you stay in the area of ​​your house, yard and property, the range will not be a big issue – if the gateway is placed in the uninsulated attic or on the roof, the cover is usually sufficient. But what if projects have to work on huge areas, for example in an entire city?
Technologymathworks.com

Energy Harvesting For The Internet-of-Things: Measurements

Energy harvesting for the Internet-of-Things: Measurements and probability models. The success of future Internet-of-Things (IoT) based application deployments depends on the ability of wireless sensor platforms to sustain uninterrupted operation based on environmental energy harvesting. In this paper, we deploy a multi-transducer platform for photovoltaic and piezoelectric energy harvesting and collect raw data about the harvested power in commonly-encountered outdoor and indoor scenarios. We couple the generated power profiles with probability mixture models and make our data and processing code freely available to the research community for wireless sensors and IoT-oriented applications. Our aim is to provide data-driven probability models that characterize the energy production process, which will substantially facilitate the coupling of energy harvesting statistics with energy consumption models for processing and transceiver designs within upcoming IoT deployments.
Electronicsarxiv.org

An adaptive cognitive sensor node for ECG monitoring in the Internet of Medical Things

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) paradigm is becoming mainstream in multiple clinical trials and healthcare procedures. It relies on novel very accurate and compact sensing devices and communication infrastructures, opening previously unmatched possibilities of implementing data collection and continuous patient monitoring. Nevertheless, to fully exploit the potential of this technology, some steps forwards are needed. First, the edge-computing paradigm must be added to the picture. A certain level of near-sensor processing has to be enabled, to improve the scalability, portability, reliability, responsiveness of the IoMT nodes. Second, novel, increasingly accurate, data analysis algorithms, such as those based on artificial intelligence and Deep Learning, must be exploited. To reach these objectives, designers, programmers of IoMT nodes, have to face challenging optimization tasks, in order to execute fairly complex computing tasks on low-power wearable and portable processing systems, with tight power and battery lifetime budgets. In this work, we explore the implementation of cognitive data analysis algorithm on resource-constrained computing platforms. To minimize power consumption, we add an adaptivity layer that dynamically manages the hardware and software configuration of the device to adapt it at runtime to the required operating mode. We have assessed our approach on a use-case using a convolutional neural network to classify electrocardiogram (ECG) traces on a low-power microcontroller. Our experimental results show that adapting the node setup to the workload at runtime can save up to 50% power consumption and a quantized neural network reaches an accuracy value higher than 98% for arrhythmia disorders detection on MIT-BIH Arrhythmia dataset.