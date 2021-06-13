Cancel
Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5004327 update for Windows 10 to fix 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F erro

 10 days ago

Microsoft has issues an off-schedule update for Windows 10 that addresses 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F errors in versions 20H1, 20H2 and 21H1 of the operating system. The KB5004327 update is aimed at systems that have experienced problems installing or opening Xbox Games Pass Games. Anyone affected by the issue is redirected to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services when the errors occur. See also: KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10 Microsoft warns that KB5003637 update for Windows 10 may prevent apps accessing event logs Windows 10 users need to brace themselves for more… [Continue Reading]

