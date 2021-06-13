Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5004327 update for Windows 10 to fix 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F erro

Google has introduced the availability of Google Chrome version 91..4472.101 for Windows, macOS, and Linux on the Google Chrome Site. The update only involves bug fixes and balance enhancements to make Google Chrome additional trusted and secure, so no new capabilities are predicted. With the new model, Google has the security holes CVE-2021-30544, CVE-2021-30545, CVE-2021-30546, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30548, CVE-2021-30549, CVE-2021 – 30550, CVE-2021-30551, CVE-2021-30552 and CVE-2021-30553 closed in Google Chrome. Google is conscious of experiences of an exploit for CVE-2021-30551 in the wild. As always, entry to specifics and backlinks will continue to be restricted until eventually most users have received this update. You can uncover extra data about this update underneath or at Google.