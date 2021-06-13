Keep your clothes wrinkle-free on business trips with these portable steamer pods

Hotels are notoriously dirty. Even though it seems like housekeeping is around every corner (and knocking on your door when you're trying to sleep), the harsh reality is that keeping up with a building full of guests is tough work, and some things might go untouched for longer than you'd like. Everyone knows the obvious hotel hacks: Don't put your suitcase on the bed, always start by checking under the mattress, and try to ask for extra towels before you leave the front desk. (Why does it seem like there are never enough?)