Keep your clothes wrinkle-free on business trips with these portable steamer pods

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

TL;DR: These InstaSteam pods will keep your clothes sleek and smooth while you're on-the-go — and they're on sale for 12% off. As of June 13, grab a pack for only $34.99. Don’t you hate it when you finally reach your destination and throw on an outfit to head to dinner, only to realize you'll look like a sloppy, wrinkled mess? Unless you pack everything perfectly, traveling can really do a number on your clothes. And if you’re hoping to look your best — whether for work or for leisure — this can really put a damper on your trip. ...

www.techinvestornews.com
News Break
Lifestyle
