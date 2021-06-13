Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach Daily

Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 9 days ago

POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSv2ezh00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
154
Followers
247
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pompano#Thunderstorms#Nws
Related
Posted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Monday has sun for Pompano Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pompano Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Pompano Beach, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1800 W Sample Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Posted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pompano Beach Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Posted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Pompano Beach?

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Pompano Beach, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at U-Gas at 1201 E Commercial Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.