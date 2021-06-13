Cancel
Nashville, TN

Jump on Nashville’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 9 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Sunday is set to be rainy in Nashville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nashville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSv2aSn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

