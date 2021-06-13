Cancel
Rochester, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

Rochester News Flash
 9 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSv2O4B00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rochester, NY
