Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSv2NBS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

